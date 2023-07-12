The Diamondbacks optioned Vargas to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Vargas was brought up from Triple-A after Tyler Gilbert was placed on the paternity list, and he'll now return to the minors due to Gilbert's return Wednesday. Vargas was sent to the minors in April after beginning the season with three earned runs across 4.2 frames, and he's recorded an 8.74 ERA and 2.61 WHIP across 22.2 Triple-A frames since then.