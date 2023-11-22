The Mariners acquired Vargas and Seby Zavala from the Diamondbacks in exchange for Eugenio Suarez on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vargas posted a 5.79 ERA and 7:4 K:BB over 4.2 innings with Arizona and a 7.02 ERA and 36:32 K:BB across 42.1 frames at Triple-A Reno in 2023. While the control problems are worrisome, Vargas has a huge arm and could develop into a late-inning weapon if he can throw enough strikes.