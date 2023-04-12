Arizona optioned Vargas to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Vargas has loads of upside as a late-inning relief arm, but he's struggled this season with a 5.79 ERA and 7:4 K:BB over 4.2 innings. He'll try to get on track at Reno before getting another look with the big club.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Vargas: Makes first scoreless appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Vargas: Wins final spot in bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Carlos Vargas: Sent to Arizona•
-
Guardians' Carlos Vargas: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Carlos Vargas: Recalled Friday•
-
Guardians' Carlos Vargas: Activated, sent down Monday•