Vargas allowed two walks and hit a batter over a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Vargas managed to escape with his first scoreless outing despite loading the bases with one out. All three of the hard-throwing right-hander's appearances have come in Diamondbacks' losses. Vargas has given up two runs on three hits (one HR) and three walks while striking out six over three games.