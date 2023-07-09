The Diamondbacks recalled Vargas from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
The hard-throwing right-hander will provide Arizona with a fresh arm in the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Pirates after Tyler Gilbert (personal) -- who covered three innings in relief in Saturday's 3-2 win -- was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Vargas has previously made five appearances for Arizona this season, giving up three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings.
