Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mariners' Carlos Vargas: Likely out until early August

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Tuesday that Vargas (lat) recently began a throwing program and could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list around the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Zac Hereth of 710 AM Seattle Sports reports.

Vargas has been on the shelf all season while recovering from a right lat strain, which he sustained in spring training. Even though Vargas projects to serve as a middle reliever and won't need to get stretched out for more than an inning or two, the Mariners are content to have him move through his throwing program slowly. A more definitive target date for his return should become available once he's ready to head out on a rehab assignment.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!