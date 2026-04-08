Mariners' Carlos Vargas: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners transferred Vargas (lat) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction will clear a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Connor Joe. Vargas has been out all season while recuperating from a right lat strain and now is not eligible to return until late May. It's not clear whether Vargas has resumed throwing or remains shut down.
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