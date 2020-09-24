Kelly went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored during the Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Kelly is on track to the season on an upswing, hitting 7-for-26 over his previous seven contests while slugging .577. For the season he is still slashing just .207/.246/.371.
