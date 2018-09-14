Diamondbacks' Clay Buchholz: Dealing with flexor strain
Buchholz (elbow) has a flexor strain in his right elbow according to MRI results, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Buchholz was scratched from Thursday's scheduled start because of right elbow stiffness felt during warmups. Following the diagnosis of a flexor strain, the timetable for his return is unclear, although the next step for Buchholz should be revealed in the near future.
