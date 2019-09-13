Buchholz (1-5) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across four innings.

The 35-year-old veteran struggled against a volatile Red Sox lineup, registering a season-high tying four strikeouts, which isn't exactly noteworthy. On the bright side, Buchholz didn't allow any home runs for the third time this season. The right-hander was making his ninth start as a Blue Jay, and his first career start against the Red Sox, who drafted him in the first round 14 years ago. He'll take a 5.63 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into a more favorable matchup at Baltimore on Wednesday.