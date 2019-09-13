Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Struggles in loss
Buchholz (1-5) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Red Sox, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across four innings.
The 35-year-old veteran struggled against a volatile Red Sox lineup, registering a season-high tying four strikeouts, which isn't exactly noteworthy. On the bright side, Buchholz didn't allow any home runs for the third time this season. The right-hander was making his ninth start as a Blue Jay, and his first career start against the Red Sox, who drafted him in the first round 14 years ago. He'll take a 5.63 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into a more favorable matchup at Baltimore on Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Pitches fairly well in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Earns first win of 2019•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Whiffs three in quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Reinstated from IL ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: On track to rejoin rotation Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Strikes out seven in rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...