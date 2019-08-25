Buchholz (0-3) allowed two runs on three hits over six innings Sunday, striking out three batters and taking the loss to Seattle.

It was Buchholz's best start since allowing just one run on April 13 but his offense didn't give him much help. Dylan Moore tagged him with a solo shot in the third inning before Kyle Seager drove in a run in the fourth. His ERA still sits far too high at 5.87 over 30.2 innings this season. Still looking for his first win, he'll host the dangerous Astros next Sunday.