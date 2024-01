Snider was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Snider is the 40-man roster casualty as the Diamondbacks officially add Joc Pederson. The 28-year-old was a waiver claim of Arizona's last month and will go through that process again. He holds a career 5.93 ERA and 33:28 K:BB over 54.2 innings in the majors.