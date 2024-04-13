Snider (knee) is "moving around a lot better" per Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, and the reliever could be ready to return from the injured list when first eligible April 23, SeattleSports.com reports.

Snider went on the IL on Monday after taking a triple-digit comebacker off his left knee the day prior against the Brewers. However, it appears Snider is making a quick recovery, and Hollander noted Friday he expects the reliever will be able to complete a short rehab assignment within the next few days before potentially returning when first eligible.