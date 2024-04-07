Snider exited his relief appearance in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers early due to a kneecap injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Snider entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, allowing a single and a walk before a Sal Frelick liner hit him in the leg, resulting in another base-knock and Snider's removal from the contest. After the loss, manager Scott Servais said that the right-hander sustained contusion on his left kneecap and he's considered day-to-day for the time being. The Mariners are set to launch a three-game series on the road in Toronto on Monday and they'll likely carry an additional reliever on their taxi squad for the trip.