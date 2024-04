Snider (knee) allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in a rehab relief appearance for Triple-A Tacoma against Las Vegas on Thursday. He struck out two.

Snider landed 13 of 19 pitches for strikes in his first time on a mound since taking a comebacker to his left knee against the Brewers on April 7. His ability to get through one frame with seemingly no setbacks likely leaves him poised to make just one more rehab appearance before potentially being activated when first eligible Tuesday.