Carroll is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Yankees, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Though he has already drawn six walks, Carroll has just three singles and no RBI in his first five games this season. He'll get a breather Tuesday while Jorge Barrosa makes his first major-league start in center field and Jake McCarthy plays right.
