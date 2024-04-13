Carroll went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-6 loss to St. Louis.

Carroll extended a hit streak to six games and swiped his fourth bag of the season. He leads the Diamondbacks in steals, but it's been a slow start to the season for Carroll, whose hit streak is a welcome sign. He's mired in the lower percentile of average exit velocity (82.3 mph) and is chasing more than ever (32.3 percent).