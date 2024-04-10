Carroll went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.

Carroll, who filled in as the leadoff batter for a resting Ketel Marte, homered on the second pitch of the game, sending a slider on the outside corner the other way. It was the first home run of the season for Carroll, whose wielded a quiet bat out of the gate -- he entered with a .590 OPS and one RBI through 10 games.