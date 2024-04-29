Carroll batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Carroll, who was dropped in the order Wednesday following a day off amid a slump, has hit seventh or eighth over the last four contests. It hasn't helped awake the bat. Carroll is 0-for-13 in those four games and is 1-for-25 with 11 strikeouts over the last seven. He's sitting at .189/.295/.236 with just five RBI over 27 games.