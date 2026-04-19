Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Breaks game open with grand slam
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carroll went 1-for-3 with a grand slam, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over Toronto.
Carroll played the role of hero Saturday, smashing a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman. The All-Star outfielder is off to an outstanding start in 2026, slashing .309/.400/.618 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 11 walks and two stolen bases over his first 80 plate appearances. The grand slam was the fourth of Carroll's career as well.
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