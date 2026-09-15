Carroll went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 8-7 win over Miami.

Carroll came through in the clutch, crushing a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete Arizona's come-from-behind victory. The star outfielder is hitting .218 with a .761 OPS, eight homers, 22 RBI, 34 runs and 11 stolen bases in 52 games since the All-Star break. Overall, Carroll owns a .240 batting average with an .801 OPS, 21 homers, 67 RBI, 88 runs and 21 stolen bases across 145 contests in 2026.