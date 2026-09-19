Carroll batted seventh in Friday's game agaisnt the Yankees because of a recent slump, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Carroll, who had a double and two-run home run in a 9-2 loss to New York, entered the contest batting .147 (10-for-68) with a 32.4 strikeout percentage over the previous 19 games. "Corbin's grinding right now. We all know it," manager Torey Lovullo said."Just give him a chance to catch his breath down there, take a little pressure off of him." Carroll hasn't hit lower than fifth this season and never started a game below third in 2025. It's unclear how long Lovullo will keep Carroll this low in the order, but the Diamondbacks are a better team with him in the upper half.