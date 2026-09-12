Carroll went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Carroll went yard as part of a five-run sixth inning for the Diamondbacks. The outfielder had missed the previous two games due to lower back discomfort. He reached the 20-homer mark Friday, but his power has been a little lacking recently, as he has just two long balls over his last 25 games. For the season, he's batting .240 with an .803 OPS, 63 RBI, 86 runs scored, 30 doubles, 16 triples and 21 stolen bases over 142 contests. Carroll has reached the 20-20 mark in each of his four full major-league seasons.