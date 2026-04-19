Carroll (back) is expected to start in right field for Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Carroll left Sunday's 10-4 loss to the Blue Jays in the fifth inning with lower-back tightness, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. Manager Torey Lovullo stated after the game that the outfielder will be good to go for Tuesday's matchup with Chicago, putting to bed any concerns about Carroll's long-term outlook. Carroll finished his day at the plate 0-for-2 with a strikeout, bringing an end to his three-game hit streak, but he's still batting .333 with a home run, eight RBI, 10 runs scored and two stolen bases over his last 11 contests.