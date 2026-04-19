Carroll is dealing with lower-back tightness after leaving Sunday's contest against Toronto in the fifth inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll appeared to be in some discomfort while in the field after striking out swinging in the bottom of the third frame, and it is now understood to be the result of a lower-back issue. With Arizona trailing 10-1, there was no reason for the team to keep the outfielder in the game Sunday. More information on his status moving forward will likely be provided ahead of Monday's team day off.