Carroll will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game in St. Louis.

The struggling Carroll received a day off in Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Cardinals while St. Louis started lefty Steven Matz, but the star outfielder will check back into the starting nine in the bottom third of the order Wednesday versus right-hander Kyle Gibson. It's the first time this season that the 23-year-old hasn't hit first or second for Arizona. Carroll takes season-long .215/.324/.269 slash line into play Wednesday.