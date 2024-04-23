Carroll is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in St. Louis.

Left-hander Steven Matz is toeing the rubber for the Cardinals, so it's not a bad time to give the left-batting Carroll a day off as he goes through a season-opening slump. Carroll is slashing just .175/.298/.175 over his last 10 games. Jake McCarthy will play center field and Randal Grichuk will be in right Tuesday.