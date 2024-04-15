Carroll injured his left wrist after colliding with teammate Jake McCarthy while converging on a flyball but stayed in the game, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He finished out the game, going 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base.

Carroll was down on the ground for a bit before jogging off the field. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed no X-rays were needed, and that Carroll would be in Monday's starting lineup against the Cubs.