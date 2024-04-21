Carroll went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Giants, dropping his season average to .224 and OPS to .609.

A season-opening slump is taking its toll on Carroll, who has struck out seven times over the last three games -- he had just six punchouts over the first 18 contests. He's doing what he can to make an impact -- a team-high eight steals and 12 walks (second on team) -- but the immediate success he had as a rookie in 2023 has eluded him thus far in his sophomore season. Last year's Rookie of the Year has just three extra-base hits and five RBI through 21 games, and manager Torey Lovullo talked to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com about the outfielder's issues. "Maybe pitch selection," Lovullo said of what could be causing the struggles. "You know, trying to make adjustments in the wrong place and in the wrong space. Being athletic and just going out there and competing is a challenge for everybody and that'll be my challenge to Corbin. Just go up there and react to the baseball." Carroll's hard-hit percentage (25.0, fifth percentile) and average exit velocity (83.7 mph, third) are noticeable drop-offs from 2023.