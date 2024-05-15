Carroll is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Carroll looked like he might be righting the ship earlier this month, but he's since fallen back into a 3-for-28 slump over his last seven contests. Jake McCarthy will patrol center field while Carroll regroups.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Delivers winning run•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Homer, five RBI in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Moves up to leadoff spot Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Breaks RBI drought•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Slump continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Hitting seventh in return to lineup•