Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Miami.

Arizona's offense couldn't get anything going until Carroll tripled and scored in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was the outfielder's fourth triple of the season, all coming within the last eight games. Unfortunately, there's been little to celebrate for Carroll, whose .188 average and .096 ISO are miles below what they were in 2023.