Carroll went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Detroit. He was also caught stealing.

Carroll tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and scored the first of two Arizona runs during the frame. It was the second straight game with a triple for Carroll, who finished second in MLB last season with 10 three-baggers. He was moved back to leadoff seven games ago, but it hasn't done much to break Carroll's season-opening slump; he's 4-for-24 with three extra-base hits, five runs and has been caught stealing twice.