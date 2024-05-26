Carroll went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

Carroll managed to make an impact without a hit. He led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk then stole a base before scoring the club's first run. An inning later, his sacrifice fly plated what turned out to be the winning run. The move back up to the top of the order hasn't shaken Carroll out of a season-opening slump. He was batting .203 as of May 5, when manager Torey Lovullo moved him back into the familiar leadoff role. Seventeen games later, Carroll's average has dipped to .186.