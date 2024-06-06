Carroll batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Giants.

Carroll was moved down to the eighth in the order the last two games, but that is an adjustment against left-handers only. Last year's NL Rookie of the Year continues to struggle overall, slashing .192/.278/.279 through 259 plate appearances. There are indicators to explain his issues -- fewer barrels and an increase in pop-up rate jump out -- but he's retained good plate discipline and luck appears to be a factor. Carroll's .237 BABIP ranks 142nd among 154 qualified hitters in MLB.