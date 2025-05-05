Carroll went 2-for-6 with three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over Philadelphia.
Carroll helped fuel early offense with a two-run single in the second inning and run-scoring single an inning later. The RBI were the first in nine games for Carroll, who entered Sunday on a 5-for-34 stretch. He ranks second on the team with 26 RBI.
