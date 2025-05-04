Carroll went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

Carroll's hit a rough patch recently, going 5-for-34 (.147) while striking out 14 times (40.0 percent) over the last eight games. For the season, he's at a career-high 27.0 strikeout percentage (22nd percentile). Overall, Carroll's been a good fantasy value and ranks eighth in slugging (.586) and 13th in OPS (.930), but it seems he's altered his swing in 2025 with an emphasis on getting the ball in the air (up to 60.6 percent). He's also chasing more than previous seasons, swinging at pitches outside the zone 36.6 percent of the time (ninth percentile). A combination of these factors have led to more strikeouts and a 30.2 whiff percentage (19th percentile).