Carroll went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cubs.

He led off the game by driving the third pitch he saw from Ben Brown over the fence in straightaway center field to kick off his three-hit afternoon, but the rest of the Arizona lineup only accounted for one other knock. Carroll has hit safely in 12 straight games, batting .407 (22-for-54) during that stretch with four homers, four steals, 13 runs and 13 RBI.