Carroll went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Carroll's three-hit effort got his batting average over .200 for the first time since May 12. He's opened June 5-for-21 (.238) over six contests, and his steal Thursday was his first since May 25. The outfielder is slashing .201/.284/.291 with two home runs, 10 thefts, 20 RBI, 30 runs scored, seven doubles and four triples over 61 games in a disappointing second full campaign.