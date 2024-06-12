Carroll went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Angels.

Carroll began his night with an RBI-triple in the second and later came around to score. He then doubled his next time up in the fourth and would walk and cross home once more in the fifth. Carroll's been dialed in at the plate as of late. Over his last five games, he's tallied nine hits and four walks while not striking out a single time. The mini surge has lifted his slash line to .213/.300/.309 with 15 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 35 runs and a 29:52 BB:K over 283 plate appearances.