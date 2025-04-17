Carroll went 1-for-5 with three stolen bases, two runs and an RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win against the Diamondbacks

The 24-year-old extended his hit streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single, but he provided most of his production Thursday in the opening frame as he stole second and third base after reaching via a dropped third strike. Carroll is batting .386 (17-for-44) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 12 runs during the streak, as he appears to have rediscovered his Rookie of the Year form from 2023 after underwhelming with a .750 OPS last season.