Carroll went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Orioles.

Carroll extended Arizona's lead to 2-0 in the third inning with a 413-foot blast off Dean Kremer, his fifth long ball of the year and his second in as many days. Carroll has been red hot at the plate recently, going 8-for-16 with five extra-base hits in his last four games. He's now slashing .320/.424/.740 with 11 runs scored and eight RBI through 13 contests this season.