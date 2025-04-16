Carroll went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Carroll opened the game's scoring with an RBI double during Arizona's four-run second inning. He capped off the team's 10-run outburst with a grand slam in the sixth inning. It was his sixth long ball of the year, all of which have come since April 1. Last season, Carroll did not hit his sixth home run until his 96th game. His 2025 slash line is up to .338/.423/.735 with 14 extra-base hits and 15 RBI through 17 contests.