Carroll left Sunday in the seventh inning against the White Sox with an apparent left side injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Piecoro observed Carroll reacting after a throw in the top of the inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. replaced Carroll in the game, with Jake McCarthy moving from left field to center field to replace Carroll.
