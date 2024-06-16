Carroll (side) will undergo an MRI in Phoenix on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Carroll left Sunday's 12-5 win over the White Sox in the seventh inning with left side discomfort and he will now require some additional imaging. The Diamondbacks will begin a three-game series on the road against the Nationals on Tuesday and with Carroll staying in Arizona for the MRI on Monday, it's possible that he's forced to miss at least one contest. In his absence, Randal Grichuk would stand to see an increased role in the outfield.