Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carroll is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The 24-year-old likely won't sit consistently against left-handed starters this season, but he'll hit the bench Sunday as southpaw Matthew Boyd takes the mound for Chicago. Carroll has gone 3-for-12 with a double and a walk in the first three games of the season. Randal Grichuk will take over in right field in the series finale.

More News