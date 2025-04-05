Carroll went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and one walk in Friday's 6-4 win over Washington.

Carroll had Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin's number Friday, taking him deep for a solo homer in the third inning and tagging the righty once again for a two-run blast in the second inning. Through 37 plate appearances in 2025, the speedy center fielder is slashing a healthy .258/.378/.613 with three long balls, two doubles, six RBI and six runs scored but has surprisingly not yet attempted a stolen base in eight contests.