Carroll (back) is starting in right field and batting leadoff in Friday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Carroll has been sidelined the past few days due to back tightness but is ready to return to spring games Friday. He's gone 6-for-15 with three homers and two stolen bases through five Cactus League games.
