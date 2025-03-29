Carroll batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 8-1 win over the Cubs.

Carroll was moved to leadoff against a righty after batting second against lefty Justin Steele on Thursday. Carroll and Ketel Marte -- who batted leadoff Thursday -- are expected to serve at the top of the order for Arizona. Through two games, Carroll is 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and one strikeout.