Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Padres.
The blast was the fourth of the spring for Carroll, who is having a monster Cactus League. The outfielder is slashing .370/.433/1.285 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI and two steals through 10 games. Given his productive finish to the second half of the 2024 regular season which has continued into spring training, Carroll's first-half slump of 2024 is looking like an aberration.
