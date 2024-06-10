Carroll went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Padres.

Carroll tallied his second multi-hit game as well as his second stolen base this month after nabbing second in the eighth. He now has six hits and has reached base a total of nine times over his last four games. The 23-year-old still has a poor season slash line of .204/.291/.290 with two homers, 20 RBI, 33 runs and a 28:52 BB:K in 278 plate appearances.